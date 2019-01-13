Transcript for The search continues for a missing mother in Ennis, Texas

Back now the police in Texas asking for the public's help in solving a baffling case. The mother of a little girl has gone missing. Here's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Tonight, the emotional, desperate search for this missing mother in Texas. I just want her to come home. I just want to know she's okay. I don't understand what's going on. Reporter: Emily wade, disappearing after going to a co-worker's house last Saturday to watch a movie. A friend there telling police, the 38-year-old waitress drove away around 8:30 that night in a 2012 silver Nissan Altima like this one with a Kentucky license plate. Emily hasn't been heard from since. Her family baffled, saying her bank account and cell phone haven't been used. I know she would never run away or run away from her daughter or mother or us. And I'm honestly kind of at a loss at this point. Reporter: Her 7-year-old daughter confused and heartbroken. She needs her mommy so much and she just wants her home. Reporter: As her family passes out flyers, joining the ennis police department in pleading for the public's help. Somebody please help us bring her home safe. Reporter: Investigators say they're working several leads right now. They're urging anyone who may have seen Emily to call police.

