Transcript for Search continues for 3-year-old who disappeared from backyard

In North Carolina tonight, there is an urgent search for a 3-year-old boy, Casey Hathaway. He went out to play with two disappeared from his grandmother's yard. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami now. Reporter: Volunteers from the U.S. Marine are helping authorities in eastern north Carolina tonight, searching the thick woods for 3-year-old Casey Hathaway. The FBI is here, and more than 400 neighbors are also helping in the search, but so far, no sign of the boy. Our number one priority right now is finding Casey. Reporter: The 3-year-old went missing Tuesday afternoon from his grandmother's home in rural craven county, where he was playing in the backyard with two related children. By the time the other kids came inside, the boy had disappeared. It was freezing cold Tuesday night and authorities are hoping the boy found shelter, but they're also searching nearby waters. I want to reiterate, the family has been extremely cooperative and we're thankful for that. So, no tip is insignificant. And if anybody out there has any tips, remember, Casey is a small child. He's cold. He's hungry. Reporter: County investigators here say they're treating this as a missing persons case, but say they're not ruling out that this child may have been kidnapped. David? Steve, thank you.

