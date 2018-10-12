Transcript for Search for possible serial arsonist in Washington state

We turn next tonight to the hunt for a possible serial arsonist, attacking places or worship. Several fires now set. And tonight, right here, the surveillance video from Washington state of a possible suspect. Here's ABC's kayna Whitworth tonight. Reporter: Tonight, investigators desperately searching for a possible serial arsonist in Washington state. This was a targeted situation of some sort that we're still trying to sort out. Reporter: Following a massive fire on Friday, investigators releasing this video from another fire. Authorities exploring if the suspect in that fire, seen here, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, is connected to the most recent fire. Friday's inferno, just the latest in a string of five attacks in the last nine months, involving arson, shots fired and a suspicious device. All aimed at je low have a's witness places of worship, all in the same county in western Washington. Why is this specific religion being targeted? Reporter: This man, seen here buying fireplace logs back in July, is now considered a personal of interest. 2k5i6d, the ATF now taking over this investigation, and they tell us they plan on releasing new video of the alleged suspect and will increase the reward for tips leading to an arrest. David? All right, thank you, kayna.

