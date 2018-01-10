Transcript for Search for survivors after at least 800 killed by Indonesia tsunami

that scene of desperation in Indonesia, after that deadly earthquake and tsunami, sending a wall of water crashing into the shore at speeds almost impossible to dlooef. Hundreds may have been swept out to sea. ABC's James Longman from Indonesia tonight. Reporter: Tonight, Indonesia's race to find survivors. As it counts the cost of an earthquake and tsunami that's now known to have killed more than 800 people. But authorities say those numbers are set to rise. A massive wall of water surging at nearly 500 miles an hour, ripping through sulaweisi island Friday. Waves reaching at high as 20 feet. Rescuers now picking through the carnage it left behind. Sky news' Siobhan Robbins is in Palu. This is where the tsunami came in. You can immediately see the force of the wave here. It has knocked down this pylon, not just cement but reinforced with metal, as well. And as it came in, it also washed down around 50 houses, which we understand were standing here, and if you look in the rubble, you can see the remnants of people's lives here. So, a teddy bear in the back there, a car. Reporter: The magnitude 7.5 earthquake causing the soil to liquefy, sending homes sinking into the ground. The waves and tremors ripping apart bridges, roads and communication. Over a million said to be affected. And no dignity in death. Victims now being buried in mass graves. The red cross telling us the bodies of at least 34 children at a bible camp have been found in the rubble. Survivors crowding the airport to get on a flight out. Others lining up for food, gas and water. Those necessities scarce and desperation has turned to looting in some areas. But this disaster has its heroes, too. An air traffic controller staying behind after the earthquake hit to help one last flight out of Palu, losing his life. There's some suggestion that tremors could have knocked out the power to the warning system, but an official for the disaster mitigation agency says sensors in the ocean that have meant to detect tidal activities haven't worked properly for six years, possibly leaving those people on the beach with no idea of what was coming. David? All right, James Longman in Indonesia for us. Thank you.

