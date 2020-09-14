Transcript for New security footage shows moments after LA police officers shot in their cruiser

Now, to the urgent manhunt near Los Angeles tonight, after two sheriff's deputies were ambushed. Tonight here, the new surveillance now emerging, showing the female deputy applying a tourniquet to her partner despite being shot herself. Here's Matt Gutman tonight. Reporter: Tonight, new security camera footage capturing this female L.A. County sheriff's deputy shot through the jaw but tending to her partner. Himself shot in the forehead, protecting him by placing him behind that pillar and radioing for help. I've been shot. Send help. She can't speak very well. Reporter: Moments earlier, a lone gunman approaching their cruiser, firing multiple times, fleeing on foot. The deputies, a 31-year-old mother of a 6-year-old and a 24-year-old man, were sworn in only 14 months ago. They were rushed to the hospital where mall group of protesters gathered, heckling the deputies. One protesters livestreaming the incident. People heard taunting the wounded deputies. Y'all dying one by one. Reporter: Tension has been high in L.A. Since sheriff's deputies shot and killed a bicyclist. With nightly protests at the local sheriff's station. Former vice president Biden calling the attacks on the deputies absolutely unconscionable. President trump also weighing in. Our thoughts are with the two sheriff's deputies in los Angeles who are fighting for their lives when a vicious criminal walked up to their vehicle and shot them at point-blank range. Reporter: And David, the sheriff tells me they are throwing every available resource towards this manhunt. Hundreds of officers. The FBI is also involved and there is a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. David? All right, Matt Gutman, thank you.

