Senate Intelligence Committee releases final report on Russian interference in 2016

The report concluded that the 2016 Trump campaign had repeated contacts with Russian operatives, and said campaign chairman Paul Manafort “represented a grave counterintelligence threat.”
1:31 | 08/18/20

Senate Intelligence Committee releases final report on Russian interference in 2016

