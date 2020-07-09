-
Now Playing: Emotional moment on racial justice during ESPN’s ‘College Game Day’
-
Now Playing: US Open player tests positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Russell Wilson shares Instagram video of baby Win
-
Now Playing: Wishing Idris Elba a happy 48th birthday!
-
Now Playing: What to binge this holiday weekend
-
Now Playing: Demi Lovato's 'reprogramming' approach to body image
-
Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth turns property into public drive-in movie theater
-
Now Playing: 2 of the NBA's best are in trouble as both top seeds are down in their series
-
Now Playing: Britney Spears seeks to make details of conservatorship public
-
Now Playing: Alex Trebek returns to new season of ‘Jeopardy!’ while battling cancer
-
Now Playing: Russell Wilson posts adorable video of his 1-month-old, Win
-
Now Playing: 2020 fall movie preview: A look ahead at the new movies to be released this season
-
Now Playing: Dolly Parton advises to treat marriage as 'a business'
-
Now Playing: Usher sings hits, ‘Without You,’ ‘U Got It Bad’ and more on ‘GMA’
-
Now Playing: ‘Mulan’ director Niki Caro on reimagining the animated classic
-
Now Playing: ‘OMG!’: Usher performs medley of greatest hits
-
Now Playing: The Osbournes open up about their world with new documentary
-
Now Playing: Usher announces Las Vegas residency
-
Now Playing: Michael Strahan’s father laid to rest