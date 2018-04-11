Transcript for Severe Weather Threat Builds Ahead of Election Day From Louisiana through Kentucky.

And as we head toward Tuesday, when it comes to weather, there is a severe weather threat building from Louisiana through Kentucky. Following these drenching rains in new England, that drone footage -- take a look at that -- of flooded roads outside Boston made for treacherous driving and took down some trees and rob Marciano standing by with the new round of rough weather ahead including storms that could affect voting on Tuesday in some key states. Hey, rob. That's right, Tom. It could be dangerous starting tomorrow night and right to the areas of concern. Northern Louisiana in through the Ohio river valley but the highlighted area of Memphis, tupelo and Nashville is where we could see tornadoes. Crossing the Mississippi after 10:00 and then an explosion of convection east of there and then into Tuesday morning in through Pittsburgh and then Tuesday afternoon through the Carolinas and the I-95 corridor, so not the best of voting weather for election day. You go west of there and it is a little bit better towards the west. But in the east, it's going to be diagnosisy on Tuesday. Tom. Thanks so much. We move on to the horror at a Tallahassee yoga class.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.