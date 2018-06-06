-
Now Playing: The first Gerber baby meets the winner of this year's contest
-
Now Playing: Chief calls level of force used by officers during Arizona arrest 'troubling'
-
Now Playing: Report says James Comey defied authority more than once: Sources
-
Now Playing: EPA chief under fire accused of trying to get his wife a fast food franchise
-
Now Playing: Philadelphia Eagles coach says he wanted to visit the White House
-
Now Playing: 'It was a complete shock': Kate Spade's husband speaks out
-
Now Playing: 911 calls reveal concertgoers' terror during Las Vegas massacre
-
Now Playing: Severe weather threat from Wyoming to Iowa
-
Now Playing: Man accidentally shot by off-duty FBI agent speaks out
-
Now Playing: Grandmother freed by Trump after Kardashian West's appeal reunites with family
-
Now Playing: Pennsylvania students given technology to protect against school shooting
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Woman punched by police officer at the beach speaks out
-
Now Playing: Missing 2-year-old son, father found dead in Virginia following case of arson
-
Now Playing: 10-year-old makes it his mission to help the homeless sleep comfortably
-
Now Playing: Man bit by severed rattlesnake head nearly dies
-
Now Playing: Man detained by ICE after delivering pizza to military base
-
Now Playing: Teacher carries student with cerebral palsy on class hike
-
Now Playing: Boy who sews pillows for homeless surprised with NBA Finals tickets
-
Now Playing: Kate Spade's rich legacy in the fashion world
-
Now Playing: Woman punched by officer on beach speaks out