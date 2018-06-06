Severe weather threat from Wyoming to Iowa

More
The system could bring thunderstorms, hail and possible twisters to the Rockies and Midwest.
0:15 | 06/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Severe weather threat from Wyoming to Iowa
Two B index of other news tonight the severe storm threat this evening from Wyoming to Iowa large hail smashing car windshields already in Dallas. Our weather team tracking thunderstorms hail and possible tornadoes tonight moving through the Rockies and the midwest are tracking this over the next several days.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55705732,"title":"Severe weather threat from Wyoming to Iowa","duration":"0:15","description":"The system could bring thunderstorms, hail and possible twisters to the Rockies and Midwest.","url":"/WNT/video/severe-weather-threat-wyoming-iowa-55705732","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.