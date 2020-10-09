Transcript for Shark attack survivor Paige Winter recalls a year of recovery to ABC’s Robin Roberts

Finally tonight here, America strong. The teenager who survived a shark attack. Her father helping to save her. And robin Roberts has been tracking their journey for months. Summer 2019 was looking very promising. I was excited, I was happy. Then, you know, sometimes things happen. It like rained really hard the night before, so that made the water kind of brackish. Then, like, step on something. And I'm like, okay, that's dad, like, whatever. That's fine. Real funny. And then I was like, ow. That kind of hurts. And then, I get pulled underwater. It happened really fast, but a lot of thoughts were going through my head. Like, am I going to drown or am I going to bleed out? I really don't want to die. So like, I start, like, praying. I ran. I just started running and I dove under and I grabbed Paige with my left arm and I brought her up. When I brought her up, there was resistance. And then my dad, like, he gets me. I knew I had Paige and it was pulling me, and I had to anchor my feet down in the sand to stop me from moving out. And I just started to hit it. I hit it, man. I hit it so hard. So many times, just started to hit it. You know what's so incredible, Charlie, is that you were there on the beach, you weren't the firefighter. You wanted to be there as her father in that moment. I took that moment in, because I needed to take that moment. I was looking at it, and I could feel the raw power of what that shark was trying to do, you know. That shark wasn't there to be my friend. That -- trying to kill my daughter. Tonight right here at 10:00 P.M., robin Roberts and an extraordinary special, the moment Paige takes her first steps and where she's headed

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.