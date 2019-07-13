Transcript for Shark sighted off the coast of Cape Cod

Time now for our index and we're tracking Barry, which hit Louisiana today as a hurricane. It's just getting started and already, we're siege some of the damage. ABC's rob Marciano back with us tonight live inside the storm zone. Rob? Reporter: Hey, Tom. Unfortunately, the back side of this is going to be much worse than the front side. The center just west of Lafayette, slowly moving to the north. And all that heavy rain you see on the radar, to the east, is going to remain there, at least for the next day to day and a half. Wet times ahead. Flash flood watches extending well north into the central U.S. Tom? All right, rob, you and your team, stay safe tonight. We turn now to the shark Scafe off cape cod tonight. A great white spotted just 50 yards offshore and several more reported just minutes later on that same beach, as well as other beaches, shutting down swimming at several sites. Police urging that entire coastline to be on alert. And in ft. Lauderdale, a violent jailhouse beating caught on camera. A handcuffed inmate kicking something on the ground towards an officer's deputy when that deputy suddenly punches him, knocking him to the ground. The Broward county sheriff calling that deputy's actions unacceptable. That deputy has since been fired.

