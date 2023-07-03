Sheriff releases body cam video of Susan Lorincz's prior complaints

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office released hours of body camera video showing that Susan Lorincz, charged with shooting her neighbor, made prior 911 calls complaining about the victim’s children.

July 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live