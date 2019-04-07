Transcript for Shipping containers loaded with fireworks ignited and caused a fire in South Carolina

And next, to the explosion in ft. Mill, South Carolina. It started inside containers storing fireworks. The shells and rockets shooting into the sky. The containers were behind a fireworks store that was stocking up for the holiday. Here's ABC's Victor Oquendo. Reporter: The unexpected explosion just before dawn this fourth of July. Shipping containers loaded with fireworks igniting, lighting up the South Carolina sky, sparking a difficult firefight. There are several fire calls you can point to and say these are once in a lifetime. And this clearly is a once in a lifetime call. Reporter: Rockets of all kinds going off in every direction as crews battled the blaze. It took 45 minutes to knock it down. You couldn't really standard, because there was so much smoke in the air. Reporter: The containers were owned by this fireworks shore near Charlotte. Investigators tonight are working to determine what caused the blast. Thankfully, nobody was hurt. That wasn't the case last month when 12 fire fighters in Roswell, New Mexico, were injured, two severely burned, when the fireworks they were packaging exploded. Fire officials pointed to the recent dry weather in south Carolina, but there's still no official world on what sparked this morning's fire. Cecilia? Victor, thank you.

