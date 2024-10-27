Shohei Ohtani injured in World Series Game 2

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani suffered a partially dislocated shoulder during Game 2 of the World Series but has been cleared to play in Game 3. ABC News' Morgan Norwood reports.

October 27, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live