Singer Jim Seals has died at 80

Part of the 1970’s soft-rock duo “Seals and Croft,” Jim Seals was best known for the songs “Summer Breeze” and “Diamond Girl.”

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live