Small plane crashed into an SUV and power lines

Two people died when a small plane crashed while making an emergency landing near an outdoor shopping mall in north Florida, officials said.
1:09 | 10/31/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Small plane crashed into an SUV and power lines
And there was a deadly plane crash today, right into a highway, crashing into a SUV in Florida. At least two people were killed. The plane coming down shortly after takeoff. David Kerley covers aviation. Reporter: Trouble after take off, the small plane crashing to the ground, hitting that SUV, and careening into power lines. I looked down and saw a bunch of flames everywhere. Reporter: The two people onboard did not survive. The SUV driver, an elderly man, taken to the hospital. The beechcraft baron, similar to this one, had just taken off from the Ocala, Florida, airport on a test flight. We need to return to the field, sir. Roger, enter left downwind for runway 18. Reporter: The twin engine plane, similar to this one, going down less than a mile east of the airport on a six lane road. Exit the aircraft if you can. Exit the aircraft if you can. Reporter: This is the third plane crash in three days hitting a vehicle or a home. Wednesday, outside Atlanta, a plane crashed into a townhouse. Tuesday in New Jersey, a pilot killed when his plane crashed into this residence. No one on the ground in those two incidents were hurt. And the Florida SUV driver in today's accident is in stable condition. David? David Kerley, thank you.

