Transcript for Small plane crashes into residential neighborhood in Southern California

California. A small plane crashing into a residential neighborhood. This video just in from yorba Linda. Two homes on fire after a Cessna slammed to the ground. Parts of the plane scattered on sidewalks and driveways. Authorities confirm at least two people are dead. Let's get right to Marcus Moore in southern California. Reporter: Tonight, parts of a southern California neighborhood in flames after a plane crashed into it. Some homes over here, you guys might need assistance. Maybe get people to hospitals. Reporter: Authoriies telling ABC news at least two are dead. A single family residence. Four people missing. We'll go ahead and establish chain of command. Reporter: The small plane had departed the Fullerton municipal airport. Marcus, this plane crashed right into a neighborhood, and residents were using anything they could to put out fires? Reporter: That's right. We've seen in the video, someone using a garden hose to try to put out the fire. It was no match for the flames. Soon, investigators will be at the scene, and one of the things they will consider is the weather. There have been strong storms, heavy rain and gusting winds. But it's far too early to know if that played any role in this tragic crash. Marcus, thank you. Now, a one-two punch of

