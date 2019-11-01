Transcript for Small town mourns after rookie police officer, 22, fatally shot

Next, the wrong woman, the rooktky police officer who was called in the line of duty in Davis, California. 22-year-old Natalie Corona, just weeks into her job, smiling when she got her badge. Tonight what she faced in the line of duty. Here is Pierre Thomas. Reporter: Tonight a small town in north California mourns a painful, unfair loss. Natalie Corona, only 22, shot dead just weeks into her new career as a rookie cop for the Davis police department. I've heard her described by our officers tonight as our daughter, our friend, and just a sister that we all wanted. Reporter: Officer Corona, responding to this three car accident when she was killed. The gunman fleeing the scene, later killing himself at home. This is just an absolutely devastating loss to the police department. Reporter: This is officer Corona in August, full of joy as her father, a retired police officer himself, pins a badge on her as she's sworn in. On Facebook, she posted this glamorous picture, dressed in a royal blue gown, she holds a thin blue line flag, as a tribute to officers who have died in the line of duty. Tonight, she is one of them. David, she had been on volunteer and the police truly considered her family. Her dad served for more than 20 years in a kneeby department. Tonight, police in the region are devastated. David? Thoughts with her family tonight. Pierre Thomas, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.