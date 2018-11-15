Snow day at the zoo

Giant panda Bei Bei enjoys the snow at the national zoo in Washington D.C.
0:12 | 11/15/18

Transcript for Snow day at the zoo
And the snow date the national zoo giant panda baby playing in the snow today in Washington DC to three year old climbing a tree maybe making some must snow angels to perhaps. One of the only few happy about what we saw today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

