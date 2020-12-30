Snowstorm turns deadly, moves east from California as another major storm brews

One person in Colorado was killed during a crash caused by the storm's conditions, which stranded about 100 drivers on California's Mount Baldy as well. Another storm will begin in the U.S. tomorrow.
1:08 | 12/30/20

Snowstorm turns deadly, moves east from California as another major storm brews

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

