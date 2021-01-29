South Africa hit hard by new COVID-19 variant, hospitals full

South Africa is facing a ventilator shortage as the strain spreads. The variant has been found in at least 31 other countries and, by some estimates, could be up to 50% more infectious.
1:48 | 01/29/21

