South Dakota plane crash leaves 2 dead

More
Police say two people died when a small plane crashed in a residential neighborhood in a South Dakota city.
0:20 | 12/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for South Dakota plane crash leaves 2 dead

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60025942,"title":"South Dakota plane crash leaves 2 dead","duration":"0:20","description":"Police say two people died when a small plane crashed in a residential neighborhood in a South Dakota city.","url":"/WNT/video/south-dakota-plane-crash-leaves-dead-60025942","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.