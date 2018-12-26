Now Playing: Plane crashes into ocean in Florida

Now Playing: Deadly South Carolina plane crash

Now Playing: NJ wrestler haircut uproar

Now Playing: South Dakota plane crash leaves 2 dead

Now Playing: Stock market surges back more than 1,000 points

Now Playing: Christmas Eve fireworks damage homes in Phoenix neighborhood

Now Playing: MLB 1st round pick Brady Singer's Christmas gift to parents

Now Playing: Urgent manhunt for suspect accused of killing California police officer

Now Playing: Winter storm brings snow to the northern Plains

Now Playing: Guatemalan child dies in U.S. custody

Now Playing: Dow Jones rallies, wiping out losses from the brutal Christmas Eve trading session

Now Playing: School board calls meeting after dreadlock flap

Now Playing: Officer killed at traffic stop, manhunt underway

Now Playing: 2nd child dies in Border Patrol custody

Now Playing: Migrants left at bus stop

Now Playing: Wall Street grapples with holiday woes

Now Playing: What we know about 8-year-old boy's time in Border Patrol custody before his death

Now Playing: Famed mandarin duck celebrates Christmas with a splash

Now Playing: The Year in Photos