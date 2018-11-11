Transcript for Southern California faces extremely critical fire conditions

High winds, exactly what firefighters feared most, are now hitting southern California. Fueling the out of control wildfires. This, as the death toll is growing. A quarter million people have been told to get out and stay out, as the woolsey fire triggered mandatory evacuations. Including the entire city of malibu. The fire on the move towards several new neighborhoods. Many homes threatened, and at least two confirmed dead. In the north, devastation and despair. At least 23 confirmed dead in the camp fire, the state's deadliest since 1991. And roughly 100 people are still unaccounted for. And paradise, California, a hellscape. Nearly 7,000 structures completely gone. Firefighters working to save people, animals, and property from the flames. But we're also hearing harrowing accounts from residents forced to save themselves. Matt Gutman leads our coverage from malibu. Reporter: Tonight, much of southern California is a tinder box. Right now, we're seeing a great retardant drop right on the line. Reporter: A new round of ferocious winds, gusting up to 50 miles per hour, coupled with super dry air, kicking up a fire of already historic proportions. It has more than doubled in size over the past two days. And over a quarter of a million people, ordered to evacuate. And tonight, they're being ordered to stay away. I can't imagine being asked to leave my home, but for your safety, your home can be rebuilt, but we can't bring your life back. Reporter: Many of the more than 3,000 firefighters here have already been on the front lines for days. Now bracing as an already bad situation could get worse. Firefighters describing a hurricane of fire obliterating entire neighborhoods. You come up to this community now, and it's like a war zone of demolished, burnt-up houses. Reporter: The actor Gerard butler tweeting this photo after he returned to his home. Firefighters are so stretched, they're just abandoning homes like this that have mostly burned already. There's no point in trying to battle flames like this, this intense and this dangerous. Watch as the intense heat and wind hurl debris as if it were a tornado. I'm surrounded by fire. I'm surrounded by fire, and I don't know what to do. Reporter: Fire raining down on people as they tried to escape. Oh, my god. Reporter: That journey to safety, perilous for many. We have room down there. Just go! Reporter: Authorities confirming two fatalities, folks who died in their cars. And now, in addition to that blaze, local authorities finding themselves in a political spat with president trump, who tweeted, "There is no reason for these massive, deadly, and costly fires in California except that forest management is so poor." The president of the California professional firefighters association responding, "The president's message is ill-informed, ill-timed, and demeaning to those who are suffering as well as to the men and women on the front lines." It's important to note, firefighters have been stretched so thin over the past couple years, more firefighters have died from suicide than from fighting fires. And I want you to get a sense of the scale and totality of the destruction in this neighborhood in malibu. Nothing stood a chance. The soil turns white when the fire burns at thousands of degrees. Nothing in its path stood a chance. Tom? Thousands of degrees of heat. Matt, thank you. We will have more on the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.