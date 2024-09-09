Southern California's Line wildfire surpasses 21,000 acres, forces evacuation orders

The wildfire east of Los Angeles has been burning since Sept. 5, with emergency officials warning that more than 36,000 buildings are in danger.

September 9, 2024

