Starbucks says it will raise the price of regular drip coffee

Depending on the size of the cup, the price will increase by 10 cents to 20 cents.
0:09 | 06/07/18

Your cup of coffee at Starbucks is about to get more expensive the price of its regular drip coffee up to ten to twenty cents more depending on size. Happens this week the company says it's in line with inflation.

