-
Now Playing: Hurricane Isaias approaches the East Coast
-
Now Playing: Video of grandparents married over 70 years reuniting goes viral
-
Now Playing: Officials trap 1st ‘murder hornet’
-
Now Playing: Accused murderer back behind bars after dramatic jailbreak
-
Now Playing: Trump attempts to sow doubt over Election Day
-
Now Playing: Families on edge as unemployment benefits set to expire
-
Now Playing: US reels from pandemic with 4.5M cases reported
-
Now Playing: Trump claims Biden will bring ‘chaos and bloodshed’ if elected
-
Now Playing: Colorado deputies rescue bear cubs from dumpster
-
Now Playing: A socially distanced slumber party for 10,000 young women
-
Now Playing: Protesters in NYC rally against police brutality
-
Now Playing: Kerry Washington, Brigitte Amiri on ‘The Fight’ and ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project
-
Now Playing: Couple says they've saved 68 lives and counting after surviving COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Puerto Rico gets hit by Hurricane Isaias and COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Eric Garner’s mother speaks out about protests and the march for justice
-
Now Playing: Jobless benefits expired
-
Now Playing: Deadly Marines training accident
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: East Coast braces for Hurricane Isaias