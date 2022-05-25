At least 7 states average over $5 a gallon

The national average of gas is $6.18 a gallon, but in some parts of California a gallon of gas is nearly $8 as the White House declared tackling inflation its highest domestic priority.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live