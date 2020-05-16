Transcript for Most states easing restrictions for coronavirus

I'm Tom llamas. We begin tonight with almost every state in America easing restrictions this weekend amid a chilling prediction from the CDC. More than 100,000 deaths in the U.S. By June 1st. The death toll rising at an alarming rate, now topping 88,000. Overall, though, cases are on the decline. 48 states now easing restrictions, but none of them with the suggested 14-day drop in cases. Beaches in New York -- take a look -- New Jersey and Connecticut among those re-opening from memorial day weekend. Some using this weekend as a trial run. Gyms preparing to welcome back customers. Some may have to make aappointment first. Horse racing returns to Churchill downs. Horses on the track. No fans in the stands. Trevor Ault leads us off. Reporter: Tonight, Americans taking the warm weather as an invitation to leave home, crowding together by the thousands in parks and flocking to beaches. We're talking to friends, we're having a good time. Making the best of it. Reporter: In belmar, new Jersey, hundreds lining up, many ignoring social distancing, and they're not even going to the beach. Instead trying to get passes for the summer season. We've been down at the Jersey shore for the past 25 years, and nothing ever like this. Reporter: While many public beaches are still closed, state beaches in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Delaware will open memorial day weekend with some restrictions, like no concession sales, to try to keep people apart. The weather is warmer, they are going to come out. How do they act when they come out? And that is the big question mark. Reporter: Opening to prevent a second spike in cases, NYPD officers handing out face masks on the coney island boardwalk. Mayor bill Deblasio doing the same in queens. In Brooklyn's popular domino park, white circles spaced 6 feet apart to promote social distancing. And crowds of people waiting to get into the most popular sections of central park. New York City deploying more than 2,000 of what they call social distancing ambassadors encouraging people the stay 6 feet apart. And across the country, others are testing the boundaries of ongoing restrictions. A New York man who traveled to Hawaii, arrested. Authorities accusing him of violating quarantine orders, when they were tipped off that he repeatedly left his hotel because he posted several beach photos on Instagram. In Chicago, as several churches push to hold services, mayor Lori Lightfoot with a stark warning. This is not playing Russian roulette. This is playing with a gun that's fully loaded and cocked. Reporter: The original pancake house in norco, California, is defying its state's orders, re-opening its dining room with workers wearing gloves and masks, and blocking off booths to create space. Our employees and businesses literally are living like paycheck to paycheck on a best case scenario. You can see the dining room right now. We're decently busy. Reporter: At least 48 states now easing restrictions, though in at least five of them, the number of new cases is on the rise. The governor of Texas sending a task force to Amarillo after a dramatic surge in cases stemming from meat-packing plants. The state now recording its deadliest 48 hours so far. In Ohio, where restaurants can now re-open outdoor areas, this Cincinnati bar's patio quickly filling up on its first night back. And they're off. Reporter: And tonight in neighboring Kentucky, an institution having to adapt. We wanted to do this in a very responsible way. Reporter: Historic Churchill downs resuming racing with the seats empty, believed to be the first races with no spectators in the site's 145-year history. One of the many bizarre scenes from this pandemic. Trevor Ault joins us now from central park. I walked through the park today. It is very packed. The city is taking a new approach when it comes to enforcing social distancing? Reporter: That's right, Tom. After backlash over racial dirs parrot -- disparities in the number of arrests and general confusion over the rules, mayor de Blasio says it's time to reset. The NYPD says they'll no longer arrest people and the NYPD commissioner denied any allegations of racist policing. Tom? Trevor, thank you. Growing concern about that

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.