New storm system to bring messy morning commute to Northeast

More
The system is expected to bring snow, heavy rain and possible flash flooding.
0:14 | 11/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New storm system to bring messy morning commute to Northeast
There is a new storm system racing from the south into the northeast tonight cars skidding up icy roads at gray county Kansas. Our weather team now tracking the system with snow heavy rain and possible flash flooding. It will be a messy morning commute for millions from Philly to New York to Boston.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59150947,"title":"New storm system to bring messy morning commute to Northeast","duration":"0:14","description":"The system is expected to bring snow, heavy rain and possible flash flooding.","url":"/WNT/video/storm-system-bring-messy-morning-commute-northeast-59150947","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.