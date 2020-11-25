Strained hospitals in North Dakota call in Air Force to help

In El Paso, Texas, the National Guard is helping with overwhelmed morgues, and in New York City, a COVID-19 patient was transferred into the newly reopened field hospital.
4:31 | 11/25/20

