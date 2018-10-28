Transcript for Strong reactions spread on the ground outside the Tree of Life synagogue

You heard the president there in his first response saying, if there had been more protection at the synagogue, the results would have been better, in his words. But the reaction in Pittsburgh was very strong when they heard that. In many cases, starkly different. Martha Raddatz, here in Pittsburgh as well tonight. Reporter: In the last week, a simmering hate in this country turning violent. Those 14 ieds sent in the mail, allegedly built by the man living in this van, plastered with partisan stickers, including targets on the faces of prominent Democrats. The suspect seen here. You take a look at these people. You study these people. Reporter: On Wednesday, an armed man tried to break into a predominantly black church in jeffersontown, Kentucky. He then walked to a Kroger's and fatally shot two black victims, passing right by a white man in the parking lot. And now, the horrific crime at a neighborhood synagogue. At a time when anti-semitic incidents reported in this country are surging, up 57% in 2017. Here in Pittsburgh, it's not lost to community leaders that in those first public remarks after Saturday's synagogue shooting, the president suggested having armed guards in places of worship might help. Do you think it might have saved lives, an armed guard? Yesterday it was at a synagogue, it might be at a school. But the next time it could be at a grocery store or at a public market. Where do we stop with arming our entire society and feeling as if we can't be safe anywhere? Reporter: This morning, the mayor was firm. We will not try to figure out ways in order to lessen the degree of crimes such as this. We will work to eradicate it. Hatred will not have a place, anywhere. Martha joins us live here. We heard the president suggesting, had there been security, the results would have been better. But I'm sure you heard the same thing I heard today, they pointed out the synagogue has security on bigger occasions. But this was a typical Saturday morning. So people ask, are we supposed to arm ourselves everywhere? They have active shooter training, they have protection on high holidays. But everyone said, what are we supposed to do, go to the grocery stores, theaters -- where does this end? Where does that end? No question, this is an

