Strong winds in Northeast as cross-country storm brings rain and snow

The storm put more than 50 million under wind alerts from North Carolina to Massachusetts. Further inland, winter weather advisories and storm warnings are in effect as heavy snow moves through.

January 29, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live