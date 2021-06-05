Student in custody for opening fire in an Idaho middle school

The suspected shooter opened fire Thursday morning, injuring three people inside Rigby Middle School. Those injured were two students and a custodian, who sustained non-life threatening injuries.
3:01 | 05/06/21

