Transcript for Surge in number of COVID-19 cases in children

The coronavirus and the economy, the health of American families and children heading back to school, all of this will be the leading issue heading into this election. And the world now passing another troubling milestone tonight. More than 20 million cases now. One quarter of them here in the United States. And here at home tonight, the new report on the rise in cases in children. And here in the U.S., more than 5 million confirmed cases now. More than 164,000 lives lost. In fact tonight, Florida now with a new record, one-day high in deaths. And tonight, in one Georgia school district, already back in class, more than 900 students and teachers already quarantined. Here's ABC's Marcus Moore. Reporter: A revealing look tonight at the struggle so many families are facing. "The New York Times" inside Houston methodist hospital in July, where 60% of the covid patients are Latino. Your mom and your brother brought you this rosary. Reporter: Rosary beads resting in the hand of 30-year-old Ivan Sanchez, who for weeks has been on a ventilator. Just so you know, everyone's praying for you to have a speedy recovery. Reporter: Today, Florida marked its deadliest day yet. 277 lives lost. Cases are declining in 23 states, but there's also concern about the potential for spread in schools. Across cherokee county, Georgia, at least 925 students and staff are quarantined after 60 people tested positive. Masks required for teachers but only recommended for students. When schools reopened last week, parents were hopeful. So many of us were desperately wanting our kids to be face to face. I feel 100% safe. Reporter: It was just 24 hours ago Dr. Anthony Fauci was asked about those images of school children in packed hallways, many without masks. Dr. Frau chi telling David, in his opinion, there should be universal wearing of masks. There should be universal wearing of masks. When I see sites like that, it is disturbing to me. Reporter: In Texas, debate over reopening classrooms. Please go by science! Reporter: Middle school teacher Rebecca Ascher quitting at this school board meeting. I respectfully offer you my resignation, for I need to take care of my family. I just didn't the district had adequate plans to keep both students and teachers safe. Reporter: Across the country, nearly 180,000 new covid cases reported in children in just the last four weeks -- an increase of 90%. 6-year-old Jaden Coulter of Philadelphia was severely sickened by that rare multiinflammatory syndrome. They had to put breathing tubes down his throat, ivs coming from his neck, his arms. They came into his room every three minutes, it was just a lot. Reporter: Jaden is now recovering but he'll be going back to school online. I was worried about the school, but now I'm second-guessing, like maybe virtual is not that bad. Reporter: David, here in Texas, the emotional debate on whether to go back to school tonights. Most districts will either go back online or in person a little bit late this year, after labor day. David? Marcus Moore with us tonight. Marcus, thank you.

