Transcript for Suspect to be charged with murder in missing Utah student case

We begin with the breaking developments 2349 mysterious disappearance in the college student in Utah. Police make a grim diskov ray. Heavily armed officers arresting a man in his home in Salt Lake City. Authorities found the char red mains of Macken zi Lueck in the last seen leaving the airport taking a ride share to a park. The last communication was with the suspect. Clayton Sandell leads off us. Reporter: A missing persons case, tonight becoming a murder case with a dramatic swat team takedown. We are filing charges of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, obstruction of justice, and desecration of a body in the homicide of Mackenzie Lueck. Reporter: The suspect, 31-year old ayoola Ajayi. Police say he and Lueck had been texting on June 17th just before meeting up at this Salt Lake City park around 3:00 A.M. Investigations of both the arrested person and Mackenzie's phone records show the location of their phones to be at hatch park within less than a minute of each other. Reporter: Ajayi owns a house five miles from that park. Police searched it Wednesday night, carrying out bags of evidence, and digging in the backyard, making a gruesome discovery where neighbors reported Ajayi recently set a fire. Charred material was located which was been determined to be female human tissue. Reporter: Ajayi spent six months in the Utah army national Guard. Police are not talking about a motive or exactly how he and the 23-year-old Lueck knew each other. Investigators are following a digital trail of text messages, social media, and dating apps for clues. This is one of the most difficult phone calls I've ever made. As both Greg and his wife, Diana, were devastated and heart broken by this news. And Clayson Sandell joins us now. Just a horrific discovery. They are not shower the suspect acted alone? Reporter: That's right. The police chief said this investigation is not over. They want to know if he acted alone or with somebody else's help. He said the suspect did not know Mackenzie Lueck but had photos of her.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.