Suspect in Idaho students' deaths tries to get trial moved at high-stakes hearing

Brian Kohberger's attorneys argue that he cannot get a fair trial in Moscow, Idaho, where four college students were stabbed to death in 2022.

August 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live