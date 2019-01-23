Transcript for Suspect pleads not guilty to kidnapping woman from Boston bar

more tonight about the young woman held captive in Boston. Tonight, the suspect breaking down, crying in court. And authorities have now revealed that the woman was able to get her cell phone back and turned on, which is how they found her. ABC's whit Johnson is in Boston. Reporter: A crush of cameras greeting Victor Pena as he arrived at court. Inside, the 38-year-old mumbling and sobbing, pleading not guilty to kidnapping 23-year-old Olivia ambrose. Ambrose arriving home overnight. She's very strong and she's doing okay. We are grateful and we know that many times the outcome isn't this. Reporter: She went missing after leaving this bar Saturday night, and her phone went dead. Three days later, police identifying Pena as a person of interest, releasing these surveillance photos. One showing him with his arms around her. It's obvious from the video surveillance that she did not go along willingly. Reporter: Court documents say police got a break when Olivia reactivated her phone and texted her mother. Boston police converging on Pena's apartment, finding ambrose "Crying with a horrified look on her face." Olivia telling police she was being held against her will. The court clinician said Pena showed signs of psychosis, so, he was sent to a mental institution to undergo manager thorough evaluation before his next court appearance February 11th. David? All right, whit Johnson in Boston for us. Thank you, whit.

