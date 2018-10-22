Transcript for Suspect shot after kicking in 2 doors at Fox-owned station: Police

Matt, thank you. Back here at home, and to an alarming scene in Washington, D.C. A man smashing his way through glass doors, a security guard then opening fire. ABC's David Kerley is on the scene tonight. Breaking news right now out of D.C. A shooting at the studios of fox 5. Reporter: Not just one, but two doors kicked in by that suspect at the fox-owned station in Washington, D.C. With police looking at this video tonight as part of the investigation. Once getting through that second door and entering the TV station lobby, a security guard confronted the man, firing one shot, hitting him in the chest. Police are still standing outside the station, figuring out exactly what happened here. Reporter: The suspect is described tonight as alert and responsive after the shooting. He did not have a weapon. But tonight, the question is, what was his motive, what did he say inside that lobby? What kind of conversation did he get into? Still an active investigation and we're not going to divulge that information at this time. Reporter: No one else in the lobby at the time of the shooting was injured. So, let's get to David Kerley live outside that TV station tonight. A source telling ABC news now, the suspect was familiar to local law enforcement? Reporter: Known by the D.C. Police as having a history of mental health issues, David. D.C. Police also investigating why the security officer, he or she, discharged their weapon. David? David Kerley tonight. David, thank you.

