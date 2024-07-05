Suspected drunk driver plows into July Fourth crowd in NYC, killing 3: Police

At least seven others were injured including an 11-year-old boy after a suspected drunk driver plowed into a park on the Lower East Side in Manhattan.

July 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live