Transcript for Suspects charged in connection with California road rage shooting that killed 6-year-old

We turn next this evening to the suspects in the death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos, who was shot and killed while riding in the back seat of his mother's car in his booster seat. Tonight, the couple appearing before a judge, charged for the first time. And now authorities revealing how the couple allegedly tried to hide the car after the shooting. Here's will Carr. Reporter: Tonight, Marcus Anthony eriz is charged with murder after authorities say he killed 6-year-old Aiden Leos in a fit of road rage. The 24-year-old, who police say pulled the trigger, making his first court appearance along with his alleged accomplice wne Wynne Lee, who police say was the alleged driver and helped eriz avoid capture. The arrest coming more than two weeks after Aiden, strapped in his carseat on the way to kindergarten, was killed by a bullet fired through the back of the car. Aiden's last words as his mom clutched him in his arms, "Mommy, my tummy hurts." In a civilized community, we should be able to drive our kids to school and not worry that they're going to be shot in the back. Reporter: Police say they've recovered the handgun, which they say was registered to eriz, and recovered the car, a white Volkswagen, which they say was registered to Lee's parents. Once it came to light that they were wanted in the murder for a little boy, they absolutely engaged in hiding that car. Reporter: The suspect's court appearance, one day after little Aiden was laid to rest in a private ceremony. Aiden's mother spoke at a memorial service this weekend. He had a beautiful heart for others. And the most pure thoughts regarding this world and the people within it. Reporter: As this memorial grows, a judge just upped the suspect's shooter's bail to $2 million, citing the seriousness of this crime. And if he's convicted, he could face up to life in prison. David? Will Carr from California again tonight.

