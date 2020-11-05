Swift water rescue caught on tape

More
The video shows the moment an off-duty sheriff’s deputy pulled a hiker from rushing water near Fresno, California.
0:12 | 05/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Swift water rescue caught on tape

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:12","description":"The video shows the moment an off-duty sheriff’s deputy pulled a hiker from rushing water near Fresno, California.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70607517","title":"Swift water rescue caught on tape","url":"/WNT/video/swift-water-rescue-caught-tape-70607517"}