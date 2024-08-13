Taylor Swift’s London concert security ramps up after Vienna terror threat

The musician canceled concerts in the Austrian capital after suspects were arrested in relation to the foiled attack. Police are on high alert as she kicks off five nights of London performances.

August 13, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live