Transcript for Teacher who tackled alleged shooter reunites with students at baseball game

ext tonight, the hero teacher, wtopped a inside an Indiana me school, speaking out forhe first me. Jason seaman saying his brave S, quote, the onlycceptable action T ke, turning the se toward the student who was won ABC's Adrienne Bankert on the hero and the the emotional reunion with thedents he protected. Reporter: A hero's welcome for the brave teher, reunid with his students after stopping a school S. F it weren't for him, that could have been so much worse. Erally rishis life for us. Reporter: Some unable to hold back S. Jason seaman, ING, looking well at a baseball game, only days after being shot three ti My actions on thatday,n my mind, were the only acceptable actions ild have done, given the circumstances. I deeply care R my students and their well ING, so, that's why I did what I dhat day. E need a trauma kit for room 619. Reporter: Friday at the mile school, seaman knocked the gun out of the shooter's hands and wrestles him te gr. The teacher concernedella whistler, critically injured and still in the hospit Her cou and strength at such a Y age is nothing short of remarkable. Reporter: But stus there just beginning the long journey of healing. Tom, school officials say that la is making progress. And police say theetepping up their presence on campus thro the end O the school year. Tom? All righ Adrienne, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.