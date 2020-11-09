-
Now Playing: 6 tips for parents to make remote schooling easier
-
Now Playing: Teacher creates little free library in her garage
-
Now Playing: New sanctions for Russian election meddling
-
Now Playing: 4 Houston police officers fired after fatal shooting
-
Now Playing: Shark attack survivor Paige Winter recalls a year of recovery to ABC’s Robin Roberts
-
Now Playing: Citigroup names 1st woman chief executive of major US bank
-
Now Playing: Lori Vallow pleads not guilty in connection to her kids’ deaths, trial set for April
-
Now Playing: Death toll growing in explosive wildfires in the West
-
Now Playing: 'Black-ish' star Marsai Martin is the Gen Z leader we need
-
Now Playing: Former top-ranked tennis player on Novak Djokovic, US Open
-
Now Playing: How to support someone suffering from mental illness
-
Now Playing: This barbershop cuts hair, clears heads
-
Now Playing: How libraries can help families during COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Oklahoma City mayor calls Trump downplaying coronavirus 'problematic'
-
Now Playing: NFL season kicks off with socially distanced fans
-
Now Playing: Surviving 9/11 and COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Jane Fonda praises Newark New Jersey’s police reform efforts
-
Now Playing: Robin Roberts shares why she was compelled by Paige Winter’s shark attack story
-
Now Playing: Trump admits to downplaying coronavirus severity