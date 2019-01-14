Transcript for Teachers in Los Angeles strike for the first time in 30 years

the massive teacher strike under way in Los Angeles tonight. The second largest school district in the U.S. More than 20,000 teachers walking off the job today. Thousands rallying in los Angeles in the pouring rain, demanding more pay, smaller classes and demanding their schools actually have nurses. 600,000 students now learning from subs, many of those students, though, did not show up to school today. ABC's kayna Whitworth from los Angeles. Reporter: In touring rain, a sea of umbrellas. Thousands of teachers from the Los Angeles unified school district are marching to make their voices heard as they strike for the first time in 30 years. Teacher Scott Mandel says it's about more than just better pay. Lower class sizes, a nurse in every school. This is our our armageddon. This is it. Reporter: The roads are closed down here in downtown los Angeles. Catherine fellows brought her two children to the rally. It's important for them to see that their teachers are willing to take time off work and not get paid and stand outside in the rain to do the best for them. Reporter: Teachers hoping to build on success of strikes that began last year in West Virginia and spread to several other states. David, teachers in those states were able to secure pay raises, but their districts are tiny compared to Los Angeles. This is a huge fight. And teachers tell me they will be out here until it's over. David? All right, kayna Whitworth in Los Angeles. Thank you, kayna.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.