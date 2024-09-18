Teamsters opt to not make 2024 presidential endorsement

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a prominent, influential union, announced on Wednesday that it will not endorse any presidential candidate this year, which is a blow for both candidates.

September 18, 2024

