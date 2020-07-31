Transcript for Teen arrested after hack of politicians, celebrities on Twitter

News tonight about the massive Twitter hack targeting former president Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Gates and many others. Authorities charging three suspects, including the alleged mastermind. He's only 17 years old. Federal prosecutors say he was part of a major financial scheme. Here's ABC's chief justice correspondent, Pierre Thomas. Reporter: Tonight, authorities say they have solved the mystery behind that recent Twitter hack of politicians and celebrities. They are accusing a teenager, claiming 17-year-old graham Clark of Tampa is, quote, the mastermind. Make no mistake, this was not an ordinary 17-year-old. This was a highly sophisticated attack and it could have destabilized financial markets both in America and around the globe. Reporter: He and two other suspects are charged with 30 felony counts in connection with the hack targeting vice president Biden, former president Obama, Bill Gates, Kim Kardashian and others. More than $100,000 was illegally raised using those Twitter accounts to urge victims to send money to bogus charities, Tom. Pierre, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.