Teen convicted in her mother's murder

15-year-old Carly Madison Gregg was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering her mother and the attempted murder of her stepfather.

September 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live