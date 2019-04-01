Transcript for Teen delivers custom teddy bears to families of fallen officers

own call to duty. 16-year-old Megan o'grady from Cape Coral, Florida, traveled to Denver this week to deliver these teddy bears she made for the family of fallen police officer heath Gumm. She used his uniform the make them. We get a shirt in from the family or the police department. Reporter: Megan has been doing this for families across the country. Here are the parents of officer Gumm. Thank you so much. Thank you so much. When Keith was little, I always called him buddy bear. Now I have a little buddy bear again. Reporter: Two years ago, Megan founded her own organization. Blue line bears. My dad is a police officer and after the attack on Dallas where five officers were killed, it kind of prompted me to step up and do something for the families who have lost someone. Reporter: Megan has made 454 bears and counting. Her first bear was presented to the son of lt. Debra Clayton of the Orlando police department. Feeling it, I thought I would never be able to feel it. She's amazing. Reporter: And 4-year-old mason from Louisville, who lost his father, officer Nicholas rodman. He takes that bear everywhere he goes. Sleeping with it every night. I want them to hold a piece of their loved one

