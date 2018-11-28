Transcript for Teen football players accused of sexually assaulting teammates

tonight to the assault allegations against high school football players in Maryland. Four players have been charged with sexual assault. Here's ABC's Stephanie Ramos tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the shocking allegations rocking a suburban Maryland high school. Four sophomore football players, all 15 years old, accused of sexually assaulting four of their teammates and now, being charged as adults. Prosecutors are calling the alleged incident, quote, astonishingly cruel, and say it took place in the freshman locker room just four weeks ago. Authorities tonight are looking into the possibility this isn't the first incident involving the team. One victim says suspects told him the alleged attack was part of a so-called "Tradition," according to investigators. Will we be looking at an examining the potential that this happened in prior years? The answer is absolutely yes. Reporter: The attorney for one of the defendants says this case does not belong in adult court. I think the short answer is that there is information out there that this has happened. Reporter: The fourteens are out on bond. If convicted, they could face life in prison. David? Stephanie, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.